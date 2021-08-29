PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,217 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $42,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Bfsg LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,166,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,052,803. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.63. The stock has a market cap of $214.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.37.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

