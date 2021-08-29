Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.580-$1.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.380-$0.390 EPS.

NASDAQ PRDO traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $11.14. 385,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,333. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.75. The company has a market cap of $780.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.22. Perdoceo Education has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $14.81.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $175.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.09 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRDO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perdoceo Education stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of Perdoceo Education worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

