Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.380-$0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.580-$1.640 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.14. The stock had a trading volume of 385,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,333. The firm has a market cap of $780.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $14.81.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.09 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. Equities analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perdoceo Education stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of Perdoceo Education worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.