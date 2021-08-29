Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Short Interest Update

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the July 29th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. 26.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PESI traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,993. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15. The company has a market cap of $70.25 million, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.23. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $7.99.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

