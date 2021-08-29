Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Update

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 67.9% from the July 29th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Perma-Pipe International stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Perma-Pipe International has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $57.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.35.
Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.42 million during the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 6.91%.
About Perma-Pipe International
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.
