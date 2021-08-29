Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Update

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 67.9% from the July 29th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Perma-Pipe International stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Perma-Pipe International has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $57.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.35.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.42 million during the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 6.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 729.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 38.5% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 117,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Perma-Pipe International by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 195,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 49,945 shares during the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

