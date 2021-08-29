Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 62.6% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PBT opened at $5.32 on Friday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $5.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) by 123.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 152,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

