Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 62.6% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:PBT opened at $5.32 on Friday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $5.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.30.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile
Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
