Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Short Interest Update

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the July 29th total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Perrigo by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Perrigo by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGO stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.99. 952,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,128. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.38. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $52.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

