Peterson Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Peterson Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,245 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.3% of Peterson Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in Apple by 3.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $148.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.35. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $151.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

