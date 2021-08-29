PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the July 29th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of PTALF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,542. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.22. PetroTal has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27.
PetroTal Company Profile
