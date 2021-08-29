PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the July 29th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of PTALF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,542. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.22. PetroTal has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27.

PetroTal Company Profile

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the MaraÃ±Ã³n Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

