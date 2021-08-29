Pettee Investors Inc. Sells 2,044 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pettee Investors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,558 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.2% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 731 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $299.72 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $305.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

