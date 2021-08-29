Phala.Network Trading Up 29.6% Over Last 7 Days (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 52% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Phala.Network coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar. Phala.Network has a market cap of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

Phala.Network Profile

Phala.Network (PHA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala.Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala.Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phala.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

