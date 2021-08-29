Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Hits Market Cap of $1.43 Million

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $23,035.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

