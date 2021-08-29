PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Short Interest Update

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the July 29th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.2 days. Currently, 24.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals news, Director Clay Thorp acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 523.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 1,382.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 37,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

PHAS opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $158.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.62.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

