Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises about 1.0% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 7.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 8.3% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $7,929,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 90,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $102.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,994,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,932. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.62. The firm has a market cap of $159.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.47.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

