Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,016 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $46,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.10. 2,994,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,406,932. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

