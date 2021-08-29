Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $9,525.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004702 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000165 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

