PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Short Interest Down 39.3% in August

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the July 29th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NYSE:PZC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,340. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.49.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
