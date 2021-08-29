PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Short Interest Down 39.3% in August

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the July 29th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:PZC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,340. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth about $228,000.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

