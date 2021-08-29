PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Short Interest Up 53.5% in August

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the July 29th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:PMX opened at $13.13 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

