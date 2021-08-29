Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Position Boosted by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $1,748,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 32,169 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,278,530.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 967,470 shares of company stock worth $68,648,482. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.02.

Pinterest stock opened at $57.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.48 and a beta of 1.24. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $89.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.41.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.