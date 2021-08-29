Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,714 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Pinterest worth $39,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 350.6% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Pinterest by 159.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PINS opened at $57.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.41. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $844,740.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $1,748,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 967,470 shares of company stock valued at $68,648,482 over the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.02.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

