Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last Week

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $709.60 million and approximately $946,327.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $3.81 or 0.00007814 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 186,162,509 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

