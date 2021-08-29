PIVX (PIVX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $52.42 Million

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last week, PIVX has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PIVX has a market capitalization of $52.42 million and $654,770.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001606 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Carebit (CARE) traded up 148.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00012372 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00012805 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 66,912,091 coins. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

