Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Shares Bought by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,490 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 27,536 shares during the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil accounts for 0.9% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pjsc Lukoil worth $39,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 15,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $237,574,000 after purchasing an additional 773,636 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 155,830 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 22,913 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 83,934 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of Pjsc Lukoil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Pjsc Lukoil stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.59. 40,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,117. Pjsc Lukoil has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $94.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.32.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $25.22 billion for the quarter.

Pjsc Lukoil Company Profile

Oil Co LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas.

