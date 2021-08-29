Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

PAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

PAA stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.32 and a beta of 2.32.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.