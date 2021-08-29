Plasma Finance (PPAY) Market Capitalization Tops $11.23 Million

Plasma Finance (CURRENCY:PPAY) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Plasma Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0912 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Plasma Finance has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Plasma Finance has a market capitalization of $11.23 million and approximately $335,457.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Plasma Finance Profile

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. Plasma Finance’s official message board is medium.com/plasmapay . Plasma Finance’s official website is plasma.finance . Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Plasma Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plasma Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plasma Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plasma Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

