Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.56.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.54 price objective for the company. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.41. Plug Power has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $75.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.27. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 19.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

