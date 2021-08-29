Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) by 62.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,350,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,238,401 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 4.26% of Pluristem Therapeutics worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 22.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 120,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 6.2% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

PSTI opened at $3.04 on Friday. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.47.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.35.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.