Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 149,900 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the July 29th total of 253,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 482,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSTV. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

PSTV stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 221,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,701. Plus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.19.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTV. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

