Po.et (POE) Market Capitalization Reaches $643,098.64

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $643,098.64 and approximately $661.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Po.et has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One Po.et coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

About Po.et

Po.et (POE) is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. The official website for Po.et is po.et . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Po.et Coin Trading

