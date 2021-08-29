POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the July 29th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of POETF traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,581. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.89. POET Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 0.71.

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that POET Technologies will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

