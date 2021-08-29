PolkaCover (CVR) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.37 Million

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. PolkaCover has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and approximately $343,271.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PolkaCover has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One PolkaCover coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PolkaCover alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PolkaCover

PolkaCover’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 42,488,936 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

PolkaCover Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaCover should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaCover using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaCover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaCover and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.