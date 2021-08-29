Polkadot (DOT) Price Hits $26.04

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polkadot has a total market cap of $25.72 billion and $1.10 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

