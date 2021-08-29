Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Pool comprises about 1.9% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Pool worth $77,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.7% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Pool by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Pool by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

POOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.14.

POOL traded up $3.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $480.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,583. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.78. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $285.92 and a twelve month high of $495.22.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. Pool’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total transaction of $4,803,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,486,065.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.