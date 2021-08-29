Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Pool makes up about 1.9% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned 0.42% of Pool worth $77,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,597,352,000 after acquiring an additional 709,088 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 170.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,774,000 after acquiring an additional 160,237 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Pool by 125.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 286,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,885,000 after acquiring an additional 159,526 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Pool in the first quarter worth approximately $54,168,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Pool by 398.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 176,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,094,000 after acquiring an additional 141,484 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $4,742,647.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,290,963.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $480.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,583. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $285.92 and a fifty-two week high of $495.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $471.24.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POOL. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.14.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

