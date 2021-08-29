Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,640 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,772 shares during the period. Popular accounts for approximately 1.6% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Popular worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Popular by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,776,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,272,000 after purchasing an additional 351,097 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 425,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,945,000 after buying an additional 335,403 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,907,000. Arctis Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,023,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,962,000 after buying an additional 239,708 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,923,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,876,000 after buying an additional 231,143 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,302. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $83.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

In other news, VP Javier D. Ferrer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $724,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,584 over the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

