Populous Hits Market Cap of $131.93 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 29th. Populous has a total market cap of $131.93 million and $2.01 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous coin can now be purchased for $2.48 or 0.00005078 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Populous has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Populous Coin Profile

Populous is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

