Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POR. Barclays cut shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of POR opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.36. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $51.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.55%.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director James P. Torgerson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $248,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $51,227.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,297.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 507.1% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 159.8% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

