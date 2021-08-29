Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,055 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Portland General Electric worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POR. Barclays downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $50.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.36. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $51.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $75,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,995.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $51,227.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,297.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

