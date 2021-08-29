PotCoin (POT) Trading 5% Higher Over Last Week

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and approximately $503.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,782.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.77 or 0.06649458 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $641.54 or 0.01315112 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.39 or 0.00359533 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00131059 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.15 or 0.00615274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.76 or 0.00370552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 66.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.24 or 0.00320274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006125 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,626,401 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.