PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PPL’s earnings. PPL reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PPL will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PPL.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

NYSE PPL opened at $29.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 208,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 18,528 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 69,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PPL by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 31,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 97,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

