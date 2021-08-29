PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.18.
A number of research firms recently commented on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of PPL by 547.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in PPL during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 4,285.7% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.
PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.
PPL Company Profile
PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.
