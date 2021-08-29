Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.25.

Several research firms recently commented on PRAX. William Blair began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

PRAX stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.38. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $60.95. The company has a market cap of $887.11 million and a PE ratio of -1.36.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). On average, research analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, CEO Marcio Souza bought 9,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,668.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 15,854 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $248,590.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 411,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,622,955. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 106.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.