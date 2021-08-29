Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $277,822.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,822.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $486,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,222 over the last ninety days. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLD. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $52,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 106,366.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRLD opened at $37.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $95.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.08.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.