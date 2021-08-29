Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires 32,124 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32,124 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BLL traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $94.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,991. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.11. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Several analysts recently commented on BLL shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.69.

In other Ball news, Director Michael J. Cave bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.71 per share, with a total value of $199,562.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.70 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $736,472. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

