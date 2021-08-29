Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires 3,900 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.14% of SPS Commerce worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 361.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.29.

Shares of SPSC stock traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,662. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.38 and a beta of 0.90. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $134.82.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

