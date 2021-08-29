Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires 5,260 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 101.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 379.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,230,000 after acquiring an additional 859,666 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 90,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 54,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

DLB traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.00. 329,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,513. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.63. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

In other news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $2,997,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 25,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.30, for a total transaction of $2,548,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,347,366 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLB. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

