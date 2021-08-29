Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires 84,500 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPD. Hutner Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 40,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 21.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $22.45. 4,096,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,379,357. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.25.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.