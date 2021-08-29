Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires New Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 400,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,111,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.25% of Verra Mobility at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,063,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,722,000 after buying an additional 125,175 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 38,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 118,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1,440.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 412,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after buying an additional 386,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.70. 744,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. Research analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Verra Mobility news, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $1,274,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,285,750 shares of company stock valued at $135,686,400. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

