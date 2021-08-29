Premier Fund Managers Ltd Boosts Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Endava were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Endava by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Endava by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Endava by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Endava by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAVA traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.02. 270,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,377. Endava plc has a 52-week low of $48.96 and a 52-week high of $143.50. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.65, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.31.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.11.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

