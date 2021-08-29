Premier Fund Managers Ltd Boosts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,232,000 after buying an additional 17,671,486 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,980 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 313.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,890,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,675 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $26,963,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 392,677.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,013,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

WMB traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $24.61. 8,325,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,772,226. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

